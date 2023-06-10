Group criticises G-5 Governors’ parley with Tinubu | The Guardian Nigeria News

A group of Concerned Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has raised objection against Thursday’s meeting by the five dissident former Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), popularly known as G-5 Governors, with President Bola Tinubu.

The group in a statement it made available in Abuja, on Friday, said that the defeated Four ex-Governors of Rivers, Enugu, Abia and Benue states were usurpers who have come to reap where they did not sow.

The group further described the revoluting former governors who all lost elections in their respective states, except the Oyo state Governor, as ‘Food is ready politicians’, and ‘job seekers,’ making entry behaviour in the APC with a sinister plot to pull down the ruling party as they did with the PDP.

The group asked President Tinubu not to give the former Governors a chance to destroy the APC in the guise of seeking a position to occupy in an administration they completely worked against its victory at the…