NASS Leadership Tussle:Tension in APC over secret ballot rule — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Simultaneous voting in both chambers makes race unpredictable

• Nomination of Akpabio, Abass in order, says Bamidele

• Clark urges Senators-elect to support Christian candidate for equity

• Rivers Gov, N’Delta Youths back party’s zoning formula

Despite President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s meeting with 109 Senators-elect and 360 House of Representatives members-elect at the President Villa, Abuja, to seek their support for the chosen candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly, there are indications that the candidates are still not convinced of their chances of victory when the lawmakers-elect cast their votes on Tuesday.

The APC preferred candidates are Godswill Akpabio, Jibrin Barau, Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu for Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

With the refusal of other candidates to withdraw from the race and back the party’s…