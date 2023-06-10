Rise Of The Beasts” Unleashes Autobot Takeover At London’s Leicester Square — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
1


By Chinelo Eze

09 June 2023   |  
3:05 pm

London’s Leicester Square witnessed an extraordinary spectacle on Wednesday as the European premiere of the latest “Transformers” film franchise installment took place. Dominating the red carpet were towering statues of the iconic Autobot leader Optimus Prime and the formidable Maximal leader Optimus Primal, setting the stage for the premiere of “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.”…

Director Steven Caple Jr., cast members Dominique Fishback, Anthony Ramos and Tobe Nwigwe attend the European premiere of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in Leicester Square, London, Britain, June 7, 2023, REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

London’s Leicester Square witnessed an extraordinary spectacle on Wednesday as the European premiere of the…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR