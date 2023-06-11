35 people missing after Ukraine flood | The Guardian Nigeria News

Thirty-five people, including seven children, were missing in southern Ukraine on Sunday following a devastating flood prosecutors called the “worst environmental catastrophe since Chernobyl.”

The Russian-controlled Kakhovka dam along the front line in the Kherson region was destroyed on June 6, forcing thousands to flee and sparking fears of humanitarian as well as environmental disasters.

Ukraine accuses Russia of blowing up the dam on the Dnipro River, while Moscow says Kyiv fired upon the structure.

Ukrainian interior minister Igor Klymenko said that 77 towns and villages had been flooded in the southern regions of Kherson and Mykolaiv.

Klymenko said that in the Kherson region 35 people were missing, including seven children.

As a result of the flood, five people died in the region of Kherson and one person was dead in the region of Mykolaiv.

A total of 3,700 people have been evacuated from their homes in the two regions, the minister added in a…