Federal Fire Service saves 2,322 lives, N25tn property in 8 years | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Fire Service (FFS) says it has saved 2,322 lives and property worth N25.741 trillion in fire outbreaks from 2015 till March 2023.

This is contained in a National Fire Statistics signed by the Spokesman of the Sevice, Mr Paul Abraham, on Sunday in Abuja.

A breakdown of the figures showed that the Service received 12,471 fire calls within the period under review.

It showed that the Service recorded 3,555 fire calls in 2020; followed by 2022 with 2,860 and 2,845 in 2021 while 713 fire calls were received between January and March 2023.

“A total of 698 fire calls recorded in 2019; 531 in 2015; 478 in 2018 and 400 in 2017 while 391 calls received in 2016,” it said.

The fact sheet showed that more lives were saved between 2019 and 2022 compared to the minimal number between 2015 and 2018.

“The year 2020 had the highest number of 1,100 lives rescued, followed by 2021 with 587; 418 in 2022; 99 in 2019 and 55 in 2015 while 9 persons were rescued in 2018; three in 2016 and two in…