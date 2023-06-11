Fuel subsidy: Case for national awareness under Tinubu | The Guardian Nigeria News

Since the advent of democracy in 1999, Nigeria, the continent’s second-largest oil producer after Angola, has been embroiled in a controversy over its fuel subsidy regime. This policy, which was initially implemented as a six-month measure to stabilise petroleum prices during the rehabilitation of local refineries, has persisted for decades despite a brief removal. The subsidies have been a double-edged weapon, providing many citizens with relief while also nurturing corruption and economic stagnation.

Historically, Nigerians have viewed fuel subsidies as one of the few benefits they received from the state, particularly given the absence of a constant and stable electricity supply in the country. Without the subsidy, the price of petrol would consume a substantial portion of a citizen’s daily budget, forcing many to rely significantly on petrol generators. Nonetheless, these subsidies have been a source of economic duress, costing the Nigerian treasury an estimated $10…