Rep-elect Agbese salutes Tinubu over Emefiele’s sack, arrest | The Guardian Nigeria News

Calls for removal of all corrupt MDAs heads, probe of ex-CBN boss

The lawmaker-elect representing Ado/ Okpokwu/ Ogbadibo federal constituency, Chief Philip Agbese, has applauded President Bola Tinubu for suspending Godwin Emefiele as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Agbese, in a statement on Friday, said the President has again shown that he is prepared for the job by taking drastic decisions for the good of the nation.

The House of Reps member-elect said Emefiele’s dismissal and subsequent arrest are long overdue, urging the President to go a step further to axe other corrupt officials in government.

He said the Tinubu administration inherited an endemic rot in public service and should continue to sanitise the system until it is rid of “compromised elements”.

Describing Emefiele as an “economic rascal”, Agbese said the disgraced former CBN boss should be used as an example for other corrupt officials.

He said Emefiele must be made to pay for all…