Subsidy Removal: Farmers group to provide food stuffs to Nigerians on credit | The Guardian Nigeria News

Amidst efforts to cushion the effect of the subsidy on Nigerians, the Eden Group of Farmers in partnership with the National Cooperative Financing Agency of Nigeria has unveiled plans to provide foodstuffs to Nigerians on credit.

The program which uses a cooperative model, is aimed at delivering food items through an installment payment system for a period of five months for a N55,000 food package

The project tagged, Operation Feed the Nation, is intended to serve both government workers and private individuals with a registered membership of cooperative society across the nation and help them achieve the zero hunger objective.

The Chief Executive Officer, of Eden Group, Dr Michael Ashimashiga, during a working visit to the secretariat of Abuja Cooperative Federation yesterday, said the package products and services will go far to reduce the effect of the high cost of food on the vulnerable members of society in the era of financial burden occasioned by the fuel…