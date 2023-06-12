10th Senate under Akpabio will tackle poverty, unemployment

Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council (NENYLC), has assured of the ability of Senator Godswill Akpabio to help the country tackle the challenges of poverty, illiteracy and unemployment if elected President of the 10th Senate.

NENYLC in a statement by its President General, Comrade Terry Obieh, said the country was in dire need of experienced and visionary leaders, who tactfully strategize towards solving some of the challenges bedevilling the country.

According to Obieh, the Council was pleased and in support of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in adopting an inclusive zoning arrangement ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly leadership.

He noted that the choice would bring about peace, justice and equity in the system, even as he expressed satisfaction with the choice of Akpabio as the consensus candidate for the position of Senate President by the party.

He also applauded the choice of Tajudeen Abass as the party’s candidate for…