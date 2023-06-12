Hajj 2023: Over 42,000 Nigerian pilgrims airlifted to Saudi Arabia | The Guardian Nigeria News

NO fewer than 42,000 intended pilgrims from Nigeria have successfully arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this year’s pilgrimage.

Official data obtained from the control room of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Sunday, indicated that the total number of passengers airlifted through 99 flights in the last 18 days amounted to 42,000.

Five airlines including, the Saudi-based Flynas, Max Air, Azman Air, Air Peace and Aero Contractor selected for the 2023 operations have deployed their full capacity to meet the 20th June deadline for pilgrims’ airlift.

A total number of 75,000 conventional pilgrims across the 35 states and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, including the Armed Forces but with the exception of Akwa-Ibom State are scheduled to depart the country for the pilgrimage before 20th June, NAHCON assured.

According to NAHCON’s flight operation update, 10 states have completed the first phase of the airlift of their passengers to the holy land. They…