Lack of cooperation from governors, LGA chairmen fueling corruption in Nigeria – stakeholders | The Guardian Nigeria News

Stakeholders in the anti-corruption network have blamed the inability of the federal government to adequately tackle corruption in Nigeria on state and local government’s lacklustre attitude towards the monster.

They based their arguments on the fact that state and local governments respectively manage over 60 per cent of monthly allocations in the country.

They also called for active political participation by the citizens in order to tackle corruption in the country.

They ventilated yesterday in Abuja at a one-day stakeholders’ inception meeting on Nigeria’s anti-corruption performance public reporting project put together by the Centre for Media, Policy and Accountability (CMPA).

Speaking, a Professor of sociology in Bayero University, Kano, Sadiq Isah Radda, who alluded to the fact that corruption challenges in Nigeria were not insurmountable, stated that fighting corruption requires efforts from the three arms of government.

He said: “Fighting corruption requires the…