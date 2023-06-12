NASS leadership: APC Group frown at campaign of calumny against Izunaso | The Guardian Nigeria News

.Urges Senators to vote enmasse for him

Ahead of the inauguration of the National Assembly, the All Progressives Congress Integrity Group has frowned at those bent of maligning a leading aspirant for the Senate President, Sen Osita Izunaso.

The group National Coordinator, Malam Dawu Mohammed noted that it was unfortunate that some candidates for the office of the President of the 10th Senate of the National Assembly can descend so low in their desperate attempt to smear Osita’s image to score political goals.

The APC Integrity Group described as false and cheap blackmail the unsubstantiated claim by one faceless Chioma Chikere, that she was raped by Izunaso.

Calling on the supporters of Senator Izunaso in the Senate, APC, and Nigeria at large to disregard the frivolous allegation, the group threatened legal action against perpetrators of the dastard act.

They noted: “It is unfortunate that some persons who want Nigerians to believe that they have the country’s interest at…