Auto crash: Ijaw Nation, Diri mourn death of  female musician, nine others | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Ijaw Nation were left mourning after prominent Ijaw Musician, Chief Barrister Smooth, a promising female highlife musician, Ikesima Brown, and five other members of his popular band lost their lives to a fatal road accident along the Abuja-Lokoja Highway on Sunday.

Since the news of the unfortunate accident was released, the Ijaw nation has been thrown into mourning, especially over the death of Brown, who was a very upcoming popular art known as the Queen of Highlife in the Niger Delta.

It was gathered that Smooth, whose musical band is admired across the Ijaw nation, was traveling from Warri to Abuja for a show when the vehicle carrying seven of the band members got involved in an accident.

The popular band was engaged by a state government to play at the swearing-in reception for National Assembly members in Abuja on Tuesday.

Those feared dead include: Chief Joseph Ekeremieye, Ikesima Brown, Ebis Awiki, Tuku, Sololo and others.

