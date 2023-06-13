June 12: Sanwo-Olu stresses need to shun tribal, religious sentiments for nation’s progress | The Guardian Nigeria News



*Says June 12 was about good governance

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday stressed the need for Nigerians to unite and put aside tribal, religious and political affiliations to move the country forward.

The Governor, represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said this at a summit put together by the Alliance for Yoruba Democratic Movement to mark the 30th anniversary of June 12.

Sanwo-Olu said that June 12 was about good governance and that late Chief MKO Abiola was committed to lifting the poor out of suffering.

He said that unity was necessary to sustain the essence of the June 12 struggle as well as, sustain democracy and build a greater Nigeria.

The Governor also on behalf of the Lagos State government paid glowing tributes

to those who fought to entrench democracy in Nigeria after the annulment of June 12 1993 election.

Speaking on the theme: “30 Years After June 12: Tactics and Strategy for Sustainable Democracy in the Future…