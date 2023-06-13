Lekki Port takes delivery of tugboats from NPA | The Guardian Nigeria News

The management of Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprises Ltd., promoters of Lekki Deep Sea Port, has confirmed the delivery of two 80-ton Bollard Pull tugboats from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

Mr Laurence Smith, the Chief Operating Officer, Lekki Port, confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Smith said the tugboats christened M.T MAIKOKO and M.T DA-OPUKORO would enhance efficient port services and reduce cargo turnaround time at the port.

According to him, the neoteric tugboats are the first of the 2813 Azimuth Stern Drive model to be available in Africa.

He said the tugboats with maneuverability of 360 degrees, would enhance the manoeuvring of large capacity vessels of 300 metres LOA and above.

This, he said, was essential to Lekki Port for the smooth berthing of large vessels by assisting their movement from the approach channel to the quay wall and also departure from the port.

Smith said the tugboats by the NPA was another crucial milestone for Lekki Port as a critical…