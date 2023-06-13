NASS leadership: Vote for Akpabio for the sake justice and equity, Nabena tells Senators | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Mr, Yekini Nabena has canvassed the support of Senators for the emergence of Senator Godswill Akpabio as the Senate President.

Nabena argued that the call was aimed at ensuring justice, fairness and inclusiveness of Nigerians in the governance of the country.

Nabena argued that it has become clearer that the North can not have the Vice President, the Speaker, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and the Senate President at the same time.

According to the Bayelsa-born politician, the issue of Muslim-Muslim ticket of the President and the Vice President is another genuine factor that should be considered and rally support for the only candidate from the South-south, Senator Godshill Akpabio as the next Senate President because Nigeria is a secular state.

The APC chieftain said: “For the sake of equity, justice and fairness, I will appeal to all the…