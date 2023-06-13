Trump to set unwanted record as first ex-president to face federal criminal charges | The Guardian Nigeria News

Donald Trump is about to set an unwanted record as the first former president to face federal criminal charges as he makes an appearance in court on Tuesday afternoon.

Trump found his was into Florida on Monday ahead of a history-making federal court appearance on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department’s efforts to get them back.

Meanwhile, today’s appearance in Miami will mark the second time since April 2023 that the former United States (U.S) president will be facing a judge on criminal charges.

However, unlike a New York case some legal analysts derided as relatively trivial, the Justice Department’s first prosecution of a former president concerns conduct that prosecutors say jeopardized national security, with Espionage Act charges carrying the prospect of a significant prison sentence.

Ahead of his court date, the highly-outspoken Trump and his supporters have been escalating efforts to…