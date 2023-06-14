10 kidnap victims rescued by Nigerian troops in Zamfara | The Guardian Nigeria News

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji deployed at Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, on Tuesday, rescued 10 kidnapped victims.

The troops rescued the victims while on search and rescue operation.

It was learnt that the victims were abandoned by bandits when they noticed Nigerian Army troops approaching their hideouts.

Also, it was disclosed that the victims were kidnapped by the terrorists while working on their farmlands on June 6.

The rescued victims revealed that they were abandoned by the terrorists who ran away when they heard that troops were closing in on them.

Meanwhile, the were admitted at the General Hospital in Tsafe for treatment after which they were reunited with their families.