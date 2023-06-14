Finidi returns to Eagles’ camp for ‘operation kill’ Leone Stars | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Team may jet out via chartered flight on Saturday morning

Super Eagles’ preparation for this weekend’s African Cup of Nations’ qualifier against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone got a major boost, yesterday, with the return of assistant coach, George Finidi, to the team.

Finidi, who led Enyimba FC of Aba to win the NPFL Super Six competition at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, last weekend, was spotted yesterday evening working with Head Coach, Jose Peseiro, as the team intensified preparation for the battle of Monrovia.

The Guardian learnt that the Super Eagles might travel on a chartered flight to the Liberian capital on Saturday morning.The Super Eagles held their first training session on Monday with 21 players, who reported early at the team’s Eko Hotel and Suites camp for the ‘operation kill’ the Leone Stars.

Head coach, Jose Peseiro, exempted home-based duo, Ebube Duru and Divine Nwachukwu from the training session on Monday, after they featured in…