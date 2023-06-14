



President Bola Tinubu has approved the indefinite suspension from office of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), AbdulRasheed Bawa, to allow for proper investigation into his conduct while in office. According to a statement by the Director of Information at the Office to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, […]

The post Tinubu suspends EFCC boss over ‘weighty allegations’ appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper