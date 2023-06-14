We’ll fight till we liberate our territory, Ukrainian minister vows | The Guardian Nigeria News

Almost 16 months into the armed hostility, Ukraine Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, expressed his country’s resolve to fight until every Russian annexed territory is liberated. Kuleba, who led a seven-man delegation to the inauguration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said being the first time Ukraine was sending such a powerful delegation to Africa since independence, spoke volumes of his country’s enthusiasm to work with the new administration. In this interview with BRIDGET CHIEDU ONOCHIE, Kuleba shared further insights into the implications of continuous Russian occupation of parts of Ukrainian territories.

With the high level of casualties, what is the stance of Ukraine on the war with Russia? Any plan to retreat in view of severe damages suffered by your country?

When we liberated some of our territories from Russian presence, we found mass graves; we found tortured people and secret rooms where people were kept without reasons for interrogation, without food and without…