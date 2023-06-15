Australia blocks new Russian embassy near parliament | The Guardian Nigeria News

Australia blocked Russia from building a new embassy in the shadow of Parliament House Thursday after intelligence officials warned it posed a spying risk and security threat.

Russia holds the lease for a parcel of land some 400 metres (0.25 miles) from Australia’s parliamentary precinct in Canberra and has been laying the foundations for a new embassy building.

But, after failing to block the development in the courts, the Australian government passed new laws on Thursday that were specifically drafted to halt construction.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the laws were rapidly pulled together following a meeting of Australia’s National Security Committee.

“The government has received very clear security advice as to the risk posed by a new Russian presence so close to Parliament House,” he told reporters.

“We are acting quickly to ensure the lease site does not become a formal diplomatic presence.”

A Russian diplomat told AFP that “the embassy is seeking legal…