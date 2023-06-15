Global Fund approves $1 billion for Nigeria’s fight against TB, malaria | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria has approved $1 billion to fight against Tuberculosis (TB), malaria and HIV in Nigeria in the next three years.

Mr Willie Bassey, Director Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Bassey said Dr Jean-Thomas Nouboussi, the Country Portfolio Manager in Nigeria, said this when Global Fund team, led by Mr Ayo Ipinmoye, Acting Chairman of Global Fund Country Coordinating Mechanism for Nigeria, visited SGF Sen. George Akume in his office.

“The Global Fund has approved about $1 billion for Nigeria as part of its grant to assist the country in the fight against tuberculosis (TB), malaria, and HIV/AIDS for the next three years with the implementation plan commencing from January 2024.

Bassey quoted Nouboussi as saying that Nigeria is the highest beneficiary of the Global Fund grants out of approximately 110 countries of the world.

“Global…