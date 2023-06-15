NCC tasks telcos on network security, consumer safety | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has charged Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Internet Service Providers (ISP) on the security and safety of their network for consumers.

The NCC Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (EVC/CEO), Professor Umar Danbatta, gave the directive at the 2023 annual Nigeria Digital Sense Forum.

Danbatta while speaking at the Forum which took place in Lagos State recently centred his speech around the theme “Internet Governance for Development”.

He said that one of the regulatory frameworks put in place by the Commission is the Internet Code of Practice (ICP) for the telecom industry which is essentially to protect the right of Internet users to an open Internet.

Addressing stakeholders at the event, Danbatta further said that the Internet Code also outlines the obligations of Internet Access Service providers in relation to the protection of consumers’ personal data.

It also lists the obligations of Internet Access Service…