Tinubu’s national security doctrine | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s admonition to Nigeria’s security organisations to work in unison is core to the success of the war against terrorism and other criminality ravaging the country. After holding a meeting with the heads of the agencies, he reportedly advised them against working at cross-purposes and colliding with each other. He added that “you cannot have disharmony in an orchestra; [therefore] we must focus on one tunnel, coordinate, share information, share intelligence and work harder.’’ The president is absolutely right. A security system in which ‘the right hand does not know what the left hand is doing’ is simply guaranteed to fail in its mandate. But even worse, it is dangerous for the country, as was obvious in the Buhari administration.

It is not a surprise though that Tinubu shows firmness in the matter of national security. First, the ‘primary purpose,’ the raison d’être, of his government, and indeed any other in this polity, is in…