A New Strategy for Tackling Food and Nutrition Security Crises in South Sudan | The Guardian Nigeria News

South Sudanese women weeding their rice plantation. Photo: World Bank-FAO

JUBA, South Sudan,16 June 2023-/African Media Agency(AMA)/South Sudan is facing unprecedented levels of acute food and nutrition insecurity in the wake of a five-year civil war that ended in 2018. This situation has been exacerbated by extreme weather events, periodic outbreaks of subnational violence, and the global impacts driven by the Russian invasion of Ukraine compounded by the ongoing civil war in Sudan which had caused an inflow of more than 100,000 returnees/refugees into South Sudan.

Since gaining independence in 2011, the oil-reliant east African country has contended with civil wars, economic stagnation, the fallout from COVID-19, and a string of devastating floods and droughts. More recently, the wider region has been rocked by the violence that erupted in Sudan in mid-April 2023.

According to recent estimates from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Action, 9.4…