



ABOUT 19 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have kicked against a bill seeking to create a National Centre for Christian Education to regulate and set standards for the practice of Christianity in Nigeria, saying it lacks merit and should be dismissed. Senator Binos Yaroe, representing Adamawa South Senatorial District, is the sponsor of the bill, which has passed […]

The post CSOs Kick Against Bill To Regulate Christianity In Nigeria appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper