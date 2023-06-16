Kaltume Gana, designer of Kano Golden Jubilee monument, devastated by destruction of edifice





Kaltume Gana, a renowned artist and designer of the famous Kano Golden Jubilee Monument, has condemned the demolition of the aesthetically designed structure by the Kano State Government. The monument was constructed by the immediate past administration of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje in 2017 to commemorate Kano’s 50th anniversary as a state in the Nigerian federation. […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper