NAFDAC alerts Nigerians on substandard Paracetamol from Liberia — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a public alert against the intake of substandard Paracetamol from Liberia.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, NAFDAC issued an official statement to warn Nigerians against purchasing the drug before even thinking about taking it.

“The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) is notifying the public of a substandard paracetamol suspension PARA CLEAR SUSPENSION 125 received from Liberian Medicine and Health Product Regulatory Authority for laboratory testing in the NAFDAC Central Drug Control Laboratory (CDCL),” NAFDAC wrote.

“Laboratory analysis of the sample confirms that the product contains toxic ethylene glycol, a toxic substance that is not expected in product formulations.

“The product also failed the requirement for acute oral toxicity with five deaths of the laboratory animals recorded,”

NAFDAC said that diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol are toxic to…