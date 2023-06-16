Nigeria may miss national, global open defecation-free status over ‘business as usual’, UNICEF warns | The Guardian Nigeria News

Urges government to triple investment on WASH

As Nigeria goes down world’s topmost in open defector

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has warned that Nigeria may miss the 2025 national and 2030 global open defecation-free targets if it continues with ‘business as usual’ attitude.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has been ranked number one in open defector in the world with the eradication of open defecation in India in 2019.

Consequently, the organization called the government to triple its investment on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) through increased budgetary allocation and also urged the media to continue to raise the bar in child health reporting.

UNICEF Chief of WASH in Nigeria, Dr. Jame Bevan, who stated this at a two-day media dialogue on open defecation, organized by UNICEF in collaboration with the Child Rights Information Bureau (CRIB) of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture yesterday in Biu, Borno State, observed that 48 million Nigerians practice open…