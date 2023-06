Eighteen days after President Bola Tinubu’s inauguration, the shape and colour of the new administration is beginning to form; but what is yet to crystallise are those who will call the shots as the President’s go-to men and form the nucleus of the cabinet’s inner caucus.

The post Posers over ministerial list as Tinubu unveils henchmen in batches appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper