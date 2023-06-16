Relegated Leicester hire Man City’s Maresca as new boss | The Guardian Nigeria News

Leicester hired Manchester City assistant coach Enzo Maresca as their new manager on Friday as the relegated Foxes look to bounce back to the Premier League.

Maresca moves to the King Power Stadium after working as part of Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff with treble winners City.

The 43-year-old Italian has signed a contract that runs until 2026 and replaces interim manager Dean Smith.

Smith failed to prevent Leicester being relegated to the Championship after being appointed for the final eight games of the season following Brendan Rodgers’ exit.

“I’m very excited because of the club and because we have a big season ahead of us,” Maresca said.

“At the beginning, the target is to play in the best way we can. From there, we can build, day by day, our idea and our philosophy, and the most important thing is to try to win games.”

Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha added: “Enzo brings a combination of personality, method and ambition that meets…