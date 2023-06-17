Flutterwave allays concerns over account freezing in Kenya | The Guardian Nigeria News

Leading Fintech firm in Africa, Flutterwave has responded to recent media reports from Kenya regarding the freezing of the company accounts and mobile money wallets by the High Court in Nairobi.

Flutterwave confirmed that some of its accounts have been frozen by the High Court in Nairobi for 14 days but it is important to highlight that it is a procedural step in such civil cases, and nothing more.

“We are of the view that the article(s) intentionally sensationalizes the matter and seeks to cast doubt on our operations.

Important to note is that last year, during our routine Know Your Customer (KYC) checks, we noticed that a few companies were using our platform to process payments for a company named 86FB/86Z. We identified that some direct merchants of Flutterwave were processing transactions on our platform for 86FB/86Z without our approval or authorization to do so.

As a result, we notified the merchants to cease processing, settled all due funds and suspended…