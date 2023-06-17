I-G deploys newly promoted DIGs, others to departments, zones | The Guardian Nigeria News

Mr Usman Baba, has approved the deployment of the two newly promoted Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIG), Frank Mba and Bala Ciroma to departments.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said Mba had been deployed to head the Department of Research and Planning while Ciroma was deployed to head the Department of Training and Development

Adejobi said Mr Hafiz Inuwa, a DIG had also been redeployed to head the Department of Logistics and Supply.

According to Adejobi, with the recent elevation, Ciroma has become the supervising DIG for the North-East and Mba, the supervisory DIG for the South-East Geo political zone.

The police spokesman said the I-G also approved the posting/redeployment of 17 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) to various commands and formations.

He said the posting are Abubakar Lawal, AIG Zone 10 Sokoto, Abdul Umar, AIG Zone 15 Maiduguri, Williams Adebowale, AIG Zone 7 Abuja,…