Media Advisory: Bill Gates to visit Niger and Nigeria to meet with leaders and partners tackling health and development challenges | The Guardian Nigeria News

LAGOS, Nigeria, 17 June 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, will be in Niger and Nigeria this week, following a visit to China, to discuss global health and development with national and local leaders, foundation partners, grantees, scientists, and young innovators. The visit is part of the Gates Foundation’s commitment to work closely with communities and leaders to support innovation that can help accelerate progress and improve lives across Africa.

Gates and other foundation leaders are visiting to learn from partners helping to address polio, anemia, and other health threats; scientists applying research to develop agricultural innovations that will help with food security and climate adaptation; innovators using technology to improve access to financial services; and others working to improve lives in Niger and Nigeria and throughout the continent.

They will also meet with national and regional leaders to…