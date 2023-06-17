N450m Fraud: EFCC closes case against ex-Power Minister, Wakil | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has closed its case against a former Minister of Power, Mohammed Wakil and four others.

The EFCC made this known in a statement released on their Twitter handle on Friday.

The prosecution closed its case before Justice K. Dagat of the Federal High Court, Maiduguri, Borno State, after presenting three witnesses.

Wakil, alongside Garba Abatcha, Ibrahim Shehu Birma, Dr Abubakar Ali Kullima and Engr. Muhammad Baba Kachalla were re-arraigned on an a-seven count charge of criminal conspiracy to commit money laundering to the tune of N450,000,000.00.

They were alleged to have received the said sum from the $115 million disbursed by a former minister of petroleum resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential election.

They however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Before closing its case today, the prosecution counsel, Mukhtar Ali Ahmed tendered some…