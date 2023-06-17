Nigeria, Morocco, others scout for $30b private fund to build pipeline  | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia, Benin, Guinea Join Deal As ECOWAS Drums Support

Nigeria and key African countries are scouting for over $30 billion to bring to reality the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline.

This comes as Société Nationale des Opérations Pétrolières of Cote d’Ivoire (PETROCI), the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL), the Société Nationale des Hydrocarbures of Benin (SNH-Benin), and the Société Nationale des Pétroles of the Republic of Guinea (SONAP) joined the deal yesterday in Abuja through the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

A 6,000-kilometre project championed by Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and Moroccan Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines (ONHYM) is expected to cross 13 African countries along the Atlantic coast with supply to landlocked states of Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali. The project is expected to cost between $25 – $40 billion.

Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, Mele Kyari said funding would come…