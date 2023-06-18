How poor leadership is worsening plight of African children — Sunday Magazine — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

“African children have the worst life chances in the world,” according to a former Organisation of African Unity Secretary-General Salim Ahmed Salim, who spoke at a Pan-African Forum for Children in May 2001. “And the gap between the survival rates, the education, and the development of Africa’s children and the children of other continents is increasing,” he added



Unfortunately, more than two decades after Salim made the above statement, things have not really changed for the better, rather they are getting worse with many staggering indices confirming.



Across the streets of Lagos, Nigeria’s capital and one of Africa’s major economic hubs, the plight of the African child stares one in the face. From Oshodi to Mile 2, Mushin, Bariga, Ipaja, to Ayobo, children of school age are increasingly playing the role of breadwinners, learning in dysfunctional academic environments, as well as living under conditions that even animals should not be tended…