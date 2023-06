The Nigerian Gas Association (NGA) has urged the Federal Government (FG) to revisit and accelerate the implementation of the Nigerian Autogas Policy launched two years ago as part of the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) under the well-articulated Decade of Gas Policy and Programme.

