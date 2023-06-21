Nigeria, Britain strengthen bilateral relations as Shettima meets with Montgomery





The Vice-President, Kashim Shettima on Wednesday met with the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, as Nigeria and Britain strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries. Montgomery after the meeting addressed State House correspondents with the British High Commissioner revealing that his discussion with Shettima was a huge success. He further said that the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper