Interior decorator, 2 others jailed for cybercrime in Ilorin | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has secured the conviction of one Asaolu Femi Richard, an interior decorator from Iloffa in Oke-ero Local Government Area of Kwara State and two others for offences bordering on cybercrime.

The two others are Adeoye Abdulgafar Olashile from Atiba Local Government Area of Oyo State and Madiu Bayo Tajudeen from Kishi area of Oyo State.

The three convicts were prosecuted on separate charges before Justice Adebayo Yusuf of the Kwara State High Court, Ilorin.

The charge against Ashaolu reads: “That you, Asaolu Femi Richard (Alias: Marissa Hant) sometime in April 2023, in Ilorin, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did cheat by personation when you pretended to be one Marissa Hant, a white Transgender from Texas, United States of America with email account [email protected] and in that guise induced one Nick Fansier, to send you $30 (Thirty Dollars) which you received via a gift card…