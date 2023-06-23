AIT founder, Raymond Dokpesi buried in Edo | The Guardian Nigeria News

The body of the founder of DAAR Communications, owners of AIT and Raypower, Raymond Dokpesi, was laid to rest at his residence in Agenebode, Estako East local government area of Edo State, yesterday.

Dokpesi died on May 29, at the age of 71, after a fall while using a treadmill machine as part of the exercise he needed to recover from an undisclosed illness. He was buried at 4:35p.m. amid tears from family members, close associates, sympathisers and residents of Agenebode, who paid their last respects to the late media mogul.

The governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke and deputy governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu were among prominent politicians that attended the burial.

The funeral mass was held at the open field of St. Peters Secondary School Agenebode, while the interment was later held at his residence.

In his homily, the Bishop of Auchi Diocese, Most Rev Gabriel Dunia described the late Dokpesi as humility personified. Dunia said Dokpesi was also giving to charity in his…