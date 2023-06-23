Big Brother Naija's Maria Chike Announces Pregnancy on Instagram





Former Big Brother Naija season 6 housemate, Maria Chike, has announced that she is pregnant. The reality TV star made the announcement on her Instagram account on Friday, June 23, 2023. In a post, Maria shared an Instagram reel of herself revealing her baby bump. She captioned the photo, “This chapter is called blessed. With […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper