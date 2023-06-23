Fayemi praises Jakande, Lagos governors for LASU’s remarkable growth, success | The Guardian Nigeria News

The former Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi has praised the former Lagos State Governor, Dr. Lateef Jakande for his vision and foresight in founding the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, and ensuring that the university had a strong foundation.

Fayemi noted that when LASU was established forty years ago, there was skepticism about the quality of the university. “Forty years after, the skeptics have been proved wrong. For this, one must commend the vision and foresight of the political leaders at the time exemplified by the incomparable LKJ, late Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande,’’ Fayemi said.

Furthermore, he highlighted that the political parties during the defunct 2nd Republic implemented consistent policies across the states they governed. “The LOOBO (for Lagos, Ondo, Oyo, Bendel, and Ogun) states also established similar universities in Ogun, Ondo, and Bendel, thereby pioneering the establishment of state…