Oil theft allegation: Group condemns verbal attacks on Asari Dokubo | The Guardian Nigeria News

An All Progressives Congress, (APC), supporters group, has condemned calls for the arrest of ex-militant leader, Asari Dokubo, over his recent allegation that senior Army and Naval commanders are responsible for over 99 per cent of crude oil theft in the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

At a press conference in Abuja, weekend, National Coordinator of the group, Ambassador Ibrahim Batati, said Asari Dokubo only speaks the truth because this is not the first time such allegations were level against the two security outfits.”

He said “in the oil sector, we know that the security that is there are the soldiers, the Navy, the civil defence and marine police which Asari Dokubo mentioned. All of them must do their duty to their fatherland and should not blame Asari Dokubo for speaking the facts”.

“Asari Dokubo should not be blamed because if you have a house, you put a security and unauthorized persons are entering the house…