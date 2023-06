The last leg of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Golden League, will hold at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, today, with the main focus on 400m star, Samuel Ogazi.

The post Eyes on Ogazi, Okwose as AFN Golden League berths In Uyo appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper