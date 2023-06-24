JAMB may allow candidates to write UTME with mobile phones, personal devices in future- Registrar

There are indications that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is contemplating a new policy where candidates wishing to sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) would be required to use their mobile phones and other personal devices to take the examination.

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede made the disclosure on Saturday, in Abuja while speaking at the 2023 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria.

He hinged the proposed policy on the rising cost of logistics in taking the UTME nationwide.

According to Oloyede, it cost the Board over N1.2billion to equip a CBT centre in Kaduna state, particularly in procuring computers which candidates use to take the examination.

The policy which falls under the “Bring Your Own Device” may require candidates wishing to take UTME in the future to bring their own devices to the examination hall.

Oloyede lamented the crave for…