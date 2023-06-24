Oluwakemi Ann-Melody Areola: When you believe in your abilities, there are no limits to what you can achieve | The Guardian Nigeria News

Oluwakemi Ann-Melody Areola holds a degree in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering from London Metropolitan University, United Kingdom, and is currently pursing a combined Doctorate in Business Administration. The innovative public relations expert, tactical social development specialist and business support services advisor is a former Special Assistant on Youth ICT and Corporate Relations to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development. With high profile engagements across private and public sectors, she has a track record of consistent corporate performance. Areola, who is a development strategist behind Social Media for Governance, is also an entrepreneur and author of “40 going on 80”. She is the founder and president of the Vivacity Public Relations Firm and has worked with a number of notable brands as PR consultant. She also founded the Kemi Ann-Melody Areola Foundation (KAMAF) in 2019 aimed at increasing access to education, family welfare and protecting…