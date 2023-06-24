Sierra Leoneans head to the polls amid cost-of-living crisis | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sierra Leoneans will vote Saturday in fiercely contested presidential and parliamentary elections, amid international calls for peace and a cost-of-living crisis that helped spark deadly riots last year.

The West African country, which never fully recovered economically from a 1991-2002 civil war and the Ebola epidemic a decade later, was further pummelled by the Covid pandemic and fallout from the war in Ukraine

Twelve men and one woman are in the running for the top job, but incumbent President Julius Maada Bio’s main challenger is Samura Kamara of the All People’s Congress (APC) party.

The two will face off for the second time in a row after Bio, of the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), narrowly beat Kamara in a runoff in 2018.

Rising food prices are a key issue for many voters in the import-dependent West African nation of eight million people.

Year-on-year inflation hit 43 percent in April, according to the latest official figures.

Both Bio and Kamara told AFP they…