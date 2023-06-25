





The Arewa Economic Forum (AEC) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prioritize merit in the appointment of ministers, advisers, and heads of various agencies and not old politicians and political office holders. The forum pointed out that by placing meritocracy at the forefront of decision-making, the President can ensure that the best individuals are […]

The post Appointments: Arewa Economic Forum urges Tinubu to prioritise merit appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper